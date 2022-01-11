Top Uttar Pradesh Minister Tells NDTV Why He Quit Just Before Polls

UP Election: Swami Prasad Maurya had quit Mayawati's BSP for the BJP in 2016.

Swami Prasad Maurya, a senior BJP leader who quit as Uttar Pradesh minister and joined the Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav, displayed confidence that for the third time in a row he may join the winning side just before elections.

Mr Maurya quit Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the BJP in 2016 - before the 2017 Uttar Pradesh election - and has now joined the Samajwadi Party on the verge of another election.

Why did he switch parties only before polls?

"Until I quit the BSP, it was the no 1 party in UP. Now it is nowhere. When I joined the BJP, it came out of 14 years of "banwaas (exile)" and formed a majority government," Mr Maurya told NDTV.

"But they have worked against the people. I expressed dissent at appropriate platforms but my voice was never heard. The result is I have had to resign."

Soon after he posted his resignation letter on Twitter, a senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, posted an appeal urging him to reconsider. "I don't know why Swami Prasad Maurya quit but I appeal to him, don't quit but let us talk. Decisions taken in haste can backfire," Mr Maurya said.

Swami Prasad Maurya retorted: "Why did Mr Maurya not think of this earlier? Why is he remembering me today? Right now everyone will talk but when a dialogue was needed, they did not have time."