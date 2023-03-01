US's Latest Move To Help With Visa Operations In Mumbai, Reduce Wait Time

The US has deployed temporary visa officers to help with the visa operations in Mumbai and reduce the wait time. Consular officers from around the world have left their regular duties around the world for this purpose, the US Consulate in Mumbai said in a tweet.

All hands on deck to reduce visa wait times! Our incredible team of consular officers have temporarily left their regular duties around the world, from @StateDept in D.C. to the @USConsulateNaha, to help out with visa operations in Mumbai. Together, we are #HereToServe. pic.twitter.com/T2MpNp8Mb5 — U.S. Consulate Mumbai (@USAndMumbai) February 28, 2023

"All hands on deck to reduce visa wait times! Our incredible team of consular officers have temporarily left their regular duties around the world, from @StateDept in D.C. to the @USConsulateNaha, to help out with visa operations in Mumbai. Together, we are #HereToServe," it said.

Currently, non-immigrant visa applicants from Mumbai need to wait for 694 days to just get an appointment, showed a US government website. For Delhi, the wait time is 614 days.