'Used To Say Daro Mat': BJP's Fear Jab At Rahul Gandhi On Raebareli Contest

Shortly after the Congress announced Rahul Gandhi's switch from Amethi, where he lost the 2019 election, to his mother Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli seat, BJP leaders seized the chance to deride the Congress and the Gandhis.

Several BJP leaders described the Congress's decision as an admission that Rahul Gandhi can't win Amethi, where Smriti Irani is contesting again after winning in the last Lok Sabha election.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur used Rahul Gandhi's own words to mock him; the Congress leader has often said, "Daro Mat (don't be afraid)" to accuse the BJP government of using probe agencies to terrorise critics.

"A while ago, Rahul Gandhi used to say 'daro mat, daro mat, daro mat'. Now his fear has taken him from Amethi to Wayanad and from Wayanad to Raebareli - the decision shows where all his fear of defeat is driving him. And the fear is also about whether he could lose both," said Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP's candidate from Hamirpur.

"He failed to do right by his sister (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra), as on one hand Robert Vadra was asking for a ticket (to contest from Amethi), and on the other hand, Congress workers wanted Priyanka Gandhi. Yet her name was not on the party's list - that shows something is going on within the Congress party and they should tell the country what it is..."

Another BJP leader, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, said the people of Raebareli would never accept Rahul Gandhi. "BJP is going to win in Raebareli and Amethi by a huge margin. The people of Raebareli will never accept Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Raebareli was held by Sonia Gandhi, who is now a member of Rajya Sabha. As Rahul Gandhi moves to Raebareli, historically one of Congress's safest seats, his rival is the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.

In 2019, the BJP's Smriti Irani scored a stunning victory from Amethi, a constituency that had always been loyal to the Nehru-Gandhi family. For Rahul Gandhi, the saving grace was his victory in the second seat he contested - Wayanad.

The Congress has named Kishori Lal Sharma for Amethi. He dismissed the BJP's allegation that the Gandhis opted out of Amethi because they were "scared". "Rahul Gandhi is not someone who runs away from the ground. He is fighting for the whole country," he said.

Both seats will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Mar 20.

The Congress, which is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh as part of its seat-sharing pact with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, kept its Amethi and Raebareli announcement virtually for the last minute as top leaders discussed the possibility of Rahul Gandhi fighting from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi from Raebareli.

"The party requested Rahul to contest from Raebareli and he agreed. For us, Raebareli, Amethi, and Wayanad seats are all dear. Raebareli is the seat which was held by Indira Gandhi and till recently it was held by Sonia Gandhi. At the appropriate time, the party will decide which seat he will retain. The decision when taken will not affect anyone," said Congress leader KC Venugopal.

Wayanad voted on April 26 in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.