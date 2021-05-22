'US Stands With People Of India' In Fight Against Covid: Envoy

US Envoy Daniel B Smith held a video conference with the Delhi chief minister on COVID-19.

The United States stands with the people of Delhi and India in the fight against COVID-19, said US envoy Daniel B Smith today.

In a video conference meeting on Friday, Mr Smith and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held discussions on how Delhi and the US can work together to address the pandemic, along with inquiring about the health of the US embassy officials.

They also said that once the pandemic situation gets better, they would hold the discussions in person.

Both the leaders prayed for the safety of the people in both nations.

Mr Kejriwal conveyed his best wishes for Mr Smith's good health and prosperity.

The Chief Minister's Office tweeted: "Daniel B Smith, Charge D'Affaires, US, called on Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal today. Both the leaders deliberated on how the State of Delhi and the USA can work together to address the COVID pandemic."

In a reply to Mr Kejriwal, Daniel B Smith tweeted today: "Pleasure to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The United States stands with the people of Delhi and India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

Pleasure to meet Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal. The United States stands with the people of Delhi and India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. #USInNorthIndiahttps://t.co/sdKPPS5jqX — Chargé D'Affaires Daniel B. Smith (@USAmbIndia) May 22, 2021

As India is facing a devastating COVID-19 surge, the US has dispatched several emergency relief shipments to India.

Last month, the US announced it is sending supplies worth more than $100 million to India, including 1,000 refillable oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks, and one million rapid diagnostic tests.

US President Joe Biden-led administration has also redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.