US Senator Visiting Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Urges De-Escalation Of Tension

American Senator Maggie Hassan called for de-escalation of tension after visiting PoK

Fresh from her visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK, an American Senator has called for finding ways to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. New England Senator Maggie Hassan said this in a tweet after her visit to Pak-occupied Kashmir.

After travelling to Afghanistan and Pakistan, she is now headed to India.

In Pakistan, she met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss joint counter-terrorism work and regional stability.

"We also visited Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. Amid escalating tensions in Kashmir, it's critical that we find ways to help de-escalate the situation on both sides," Ms Hassan said.

We also visited Pakistani-controlled Kashmir. Amid escalating tensions in Kashmir, it's critical that we find ways to help de-escalate the situation on both sides. I'm now traveling to India where I'll meet officials to further discuss the situation and international trade. - Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) October 10, 2019

"I'm now travelling to India where I'll meet officials to further discuss the situation and international trade," she added.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.