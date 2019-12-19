US Values India's Perspective On Indo-Pacific Security: Mike Pompeo

We are working together towards a more secure, peaceful future for Afghans: Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said that his country values India's perspective on security in the Indo-Pacific.

"We value India's perspective on security in the Indo-Pacific and frankly all around the world," he said while addressing a joint presser with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo: We honour Indian democracy as they have a robust debate in India on the issue. United States will be consistent in its response to the issue, not only in India, but across the world. 2/2 https://t.co/3kORIqcj8c - ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019

Stressing that the future of Afghanistan matters to both the countries, Mr Pompeo said, "We are working together towards a more secure, prosperous and peaceful future for Afghan people and we appreciate India's contribution in Afghanistan."

The 2+2 Ministerial dialogue hosted by the Department of State in Washington DC focused on deepening bilateral strategic and defence cooperation, exchanging perspectives on global developments, and the shared leadership between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region.