'We Couldn't Agree More': US Reiterates PM's Comment On Ukraine Conflict

The US today reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment on Ukraine conflict -- that "this is not the era for war". Citing the comment during a discussion with foreign minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "We couldn't agree more".

Mr Jaishankar is on a visit to the US for bilateral consultations with several ministers, including his counterpart Mr Blinken.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Mr Jaishankar said the discussion was on political coordination, and assessment on regional and global challenge.

Earlier today, Mr Jaishankar had a discussion with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.

Pointing to China's stance in the Indo-Pacific region, Mr Jaishankar said "I do share with you that the global situation has become far more challenging this year (due to) a variety of reasons, the Indo-Pacific in particular".