NDTV World Summit | "US Protecting Its Interest": S Jaishankar On Donald Trump's Oil Deal With Russia



The oil deal between the US and Russia that has dismayed its allies, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said today that the US was protecting its interests and a world of sanctions cannot last in the long term. "The US does not want its citizens to be harassed. This also demonstrates the importance of protecting one's interests. This is a testament to our position," he said at the NDTV World Summit.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump announced a new diesel deal with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In a social media post, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to immediately supply more than three hundred thousand tons (2.25 million barrels) of diesel to U.S. and global markets, followed by an additional five hundred thousand tons in November and a million tons "immediately thereafter."

Amid criticism, Trump had said his administration had acted in the interests of the American people. "I made the right choice for the American People -- ALWAYS, AMERICA FIRST!" read his post on social media.

A world of sanctions like this is not effective, Jaishankar said today.

"Many countries in Europe and the West are buying oil from Russia. The key point is that if you are establishing global relations even amid sanctions, it is essential to take care of your own interests. We need to understand that we need not engage in pressure politics, but rather, we must take care of our own interests," he added.

The reality of the world is that it is shifting and changing, Jaishankar said. "You can't compare it to the old days. That's why everyone is cautious. Everyone is now working on multiple options. No one wants to rely on just one. Five years ago, we couldn't have imagined a war could last so long. There's uncertainty in everything from energy to finance. In short, it's a hostage situation. So, in times like these, we need good judgment," he added.

About the trade deal with the US -- seen to be close to the finishing line -- Jaishankar gave a reminder that it is not done till it is done.

Asked about the deal by NDTV, Jaishankar said, "What you have heard from Secretary Rubio, Secretary Piyush Goyal and others, I am also saying the same thing that we are moving towards this agreement... (but) it's never done till it's done.".

"But as I said, often the last few stages have their own challenges. I think our teams are working on resolving these challenges. If you ask me what those challenges actually are, I am sorry, I cannot tell you about them. It is the job of the negotiators to resolve them," he added.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi's objection to his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai, he responded with a question.

"I don't understand what their problem is with Mumbai. I think it's a wonderful city. It's our economic capital, the hub of Bollywood. There's so much here. I don't know, maybe Mumbai itself doesn't like them," he said.

"I don't know why they have such objections. If going out of Delhi to meet a foreign leader or counterpart is 'being summoned,' then I have many examples of that. I mean, Mrs. Gandhi went to Shimla to meet Bhutto, was that a summit? Salman Khurshid went to Jaipur to meet a Pakistani minister. So look, we're all sensible people. Let's talk sensibly and then leave. Okay?"