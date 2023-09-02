Biden To Reach India 2 Days Before G20, Hold Bilateral Talks With PM Modi

On September 8, President Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

US President Joe Biden will travel to India September 7 to attend the G20 summit on the sidelines of which he will also have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has announced.

India, President of the G20, will host global leaders for the Summit scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

On Thursday, the President will travel to New Delhi, India to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

On September 8, President Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

On Saturday and Sunday, President Biden will participate in the G20 summit, where he and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combating climate change.

They will also mitigate the economic and social impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, and increase the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges.

While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026.



