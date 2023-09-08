Joe Biden, In India For G20, To Stay At This Delhi Hotel. Details Here

Joe Biden will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (File)

US President Joe Biden is on his way to India for the G20 Summit. Biden, who is expected to arrive this evening, will be staying at the ITC Maurya Hotel in the national capital.

Joe Biden is among the major leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations who are participating in the Summit scheduled to be held on September 9 and September 10. The president and the US delegation will stay at ITC Maurya, a 5-star luxury hotel located in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi's Diplomatic Enclave.

Preparations are underway at the hotel to welcome Joe Biden and security has been ramped up in the area.

Police personnel and paramilitary have already been deployed outside the hotel while vehicular movement has been restricted on some roads. The US Secret Service commandos will reportedly man the hallways and all floors of the ITC Maurya hotel.

ITC Maurya has hosted several former presidents of the United States in the past, including Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. The hotel has 411 rooms and 26 suites with each being “a triumph of stunning aesthetics”.

When former US President Donald Trump was in India in 2020, he stayed at the Grand Presidential Suite of ITC Maurya. At that time, the suite was made out of bounds for most of the hotel staff due to security reasons. George Bush and Barack Obama had also stayed in the same suite.

In a tweet on Friday, Joe Biden shared that he was headed to India for the G20 Summit. “I'm headed to the G20 – the premier forum for international economic cooperation – focused on making progress on Americans' priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver. Every time we engage, we get better,” Mr Biden wrote.

Before the Summit, Biden will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.