'Dangerous Situation Between India, Pakistan': Trump On Pulwama Attack

Donald Trump had earlier referred to the Pulwama attack as "a horrible situation".

US president Donald Trump today said that the situation between India and Pakistan is "very dangerous" after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were killed, reports news agency AFP.

"It's very dangerous situation between the two countries," Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, according to AFP.

India is trying to isolate Pakistan globally after the terror attack, the worst on security forces in Kashmir Valley this century. The centre has also removed "Most Favoured Nation" privileges given to Pakistan. Most Favoured Nation status is given to a trade partner to ensure non-discriminatory trade between two nations.

India has said it had "incontrovertible evidence" of Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama attack. The Pakistan government, however, has denied involvement, calling the attack a matter of "grave concern."

On February 14, a suicide bomber detonated a car-load of explosives next to a large convoy of 78 CRPF buses with over 2,500 personnel travelling on the highway from Jammu to Srinagar. At Pulwama, the car with 60 kg of explosives blew up, killing 40 personnel reporting to duty after leave.