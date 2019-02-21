UNSC Statement Condemning Pulwama Names Jaish, China Opposed It: Sources

40 CRPF soldiers were killed in the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama (File)

In a significant statement on the Pulwama terror attack, the United Nations Security Council has condemned the suicide bombing in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed, and named Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Pakistan-based terror group which claimed responsibility for the attack, despite China's best efforts to stall it, NDTV has learnt.

The statement says the UN Security Council condemns "in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in over 40 Indian paramilitary forces dead and dozens wounded on February 14, 2019, for which Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility."

Importantly, the statement also says, "all states must, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, cooperate actively with the Government of India and all other relevant authorities in this regard."

Sources have told NDTV that China repeatedly tried to block the statement from being issued. Sources say China did not want a reference to Jaish-e-Mohammed and wanted a reference to what it calls "India-administered Kashmir". They also objected to the portion on "urging all states to cooperate actively with the Government of India".

China, an "all weather" ally of Pakistan, has over the years used its veto power to scuttle a move by India at the UN to put Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar on a global terror list.

After the terror strike of February 14 in Pulwama, New Delhi has taken steps to isolate Pakistan in the international community. It has also scrapped the Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan and imposed a 200 per cent customs duty on its goods.