US Looks Forward To Expanding Critical Partnership With India: White House

The Biden Administration looks forward to expanding its "critical and critically important" partnership with India and creating a more prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific, the White House has said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the remarks on Monday while responding to questions on the priorities of US President Joe Biden in the remaining six months of his administration.

“We look forward to continuing to expand our critical and critically important partnership and how it's going to benefit the American people," she said while addressing her daily news conference.

"We want to create a more prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and the world. That is going to continue to be our focus as we move forward,” she said.

“The president (Joe Biden) views our relationship -- the United States' relationship with India -- as one of the most consequential in the world. We work closely with India on our most vital priorities, including through the Quad and the US-India initiative on -- Critical and Emerging Technology,” Jean-Pierre said.

Earlier in the day, India's Ambassador-designate to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, arrived in the American Capital.

Kwatra, who previously served as Minister of Commerce in the Indian Embassy here, is expected to present his credentials to President Biden shortly.

The top Indian diplomat, who is well known in the US diplomatic circles, arrives in the US in the middle of an intense presidential election campaign, fast-moving developments in Bangladesh and two wars in which the US is currently engaged.

Over the next 90 days, India and the US are expected to have some high-level diplomatic engagements, including visits of cabinet-level officials on either side.

The overall ties between India and the US have witnessed a major upswing following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit to Washington in June last year, followed by Biden's trip to India last September for the G20 summit.

