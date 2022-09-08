US Issues Record 82,000 Visas to Indian Students in 2022

Indian students comprise nearly 20 per cent of all international students in the US

The US Missions in India said on Thursday that it has issued a record-breaking 82,000 student visas in 2022 till date - a number higher than any other country.

From May to August, the US missions in New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai made sure that they processed the applications of as many qualified students as possible.

"This shows that the United States remains for most Indian families the most sought-after country for higher education. It also highlights the important contributions Indian students make to both our countries as they build life-long connections with American peers to maintain and grow international partnerships, working collectively to address current and future global challenges," US Charge d'Affaires Patricia Lacina said in a statement.

Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Don Heflin said, "We are thrilled to have done our part to help Indian students pursue a top-notch education. Hopefully, there are a lot of happy students and parents out there. International student mobility is central to U.S. diplomacy, and nowhere is the contribution of students bigger than in India. Here's wishing this year's group of students the best of luck in their studies!"

Indian students comprise nearly 20 per cent of all international students in the United States, with the Open Doors report in 2021 showing there were 167,582 students from India in the 2020-2021 academic year.

The US has remained open and welcoming to international students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the US government and US higher education institutions implemented measures to safely welcome international students in person, online, and via hybrid learning methods, guaranteeing that opportunities and resources to international students remained robust.