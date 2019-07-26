US Has Very Good, Growing Relationship With India: White House

India recently denied Donald Trump's claim that PM Modi asked him to mediate in the Kashmir issue

The United States has a very good and growing relationship with India, the White House said on Thursday.

"We have a very good and growing relationship with (Prime Minister) Mr (Narendra) Modi and the Indian government," White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters during a press gaggle.

She was responding to a question on the denial by the Indian government that PM Modi requested US President Donald Trump to mediate or arbitrate on the Kashmir issue.

Earlier this week, President Trump stunned India during a joint media briefing with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by saying that PM Modi had asked for such a mediation. President Trump said PM Modi asked for this during their meeting last month in Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

India's External affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said PM Modi never asked for it and the issue of Kashmir was never discussed between the two leaders. The centre maintains that Kashmir is a bilateral issue.

