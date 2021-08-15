US Greets India On 75th Independence Day, Says Ties ''More Important Than Ever''

India is celebrating ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'', marking the 75th year of Independence (File)

Extending wishes on the occasion of India's Independence Day, US President Joe Biden said that New Delhi and Washington must show the world that the "two great and diverse democracies" can deliver for people everywhere.

In a statement, Biden said: "I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day".

"On Aug 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey towards independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi''s message of truth & non-violence. Over decades, ties b/w our people, including a vibrant community of over 4 million Indian-Americans, have strengthened our partnership," he added.

In this moment of ''great challenges and opportunities'', President Biden said that the partnership between India and the United States is more important than ever.

"This past year, our nations have come together in new ways as we tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including working in partnership with Japan and Australia--through the Quad--to expand global manufacturing of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and to strengthen our ''last-mile'' coordination to reach people throughout the Indo-Pacific," he said.

"In this moment of great challenges and opportunities, the partnership between India and the United States is more important than ever. And as we do, the friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow. I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day," he added.

India is celebrating ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'', marking the 75th year of Independence. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday.

