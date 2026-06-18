US Envoy Underscores Positive Ties With India, Highlights Tamil Nadu's Role

Amid trade tensions and tariff disputes testing India-US relations, America's top diplomat in India has sought to reassure New Delhi that the strategic partnership remains strong and appears to be regaining momentum.

Speaking in Chennai during celebrations marking the coming 250th anniversary of American independence, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor indicated that ties between the two countries remain on a positive trajectory.

He underscored Washington's commitment to strengthening cooperation with India and suggested that US President Donald Trump attached significant importance to the relationship.

The ambassador pointed to a recent interaction between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in France.

Although the US President was running several hours behind schedule, he still spent more than an hour meeting the Indian Prime Minister, which, Gor said, demonstrated how deeply Trump cared about the bilateral relationship.

In remarks likely to be closely watched amid the ongoing trade discussions, Gor stressed that "India will get whatever it needs from the US", signalling Washington's willingness to expand cooperation despite areas of disagreement.

The ambassador then turned his attention to Tamil Nadu, highlighting the state's growing importance in the broader India-US partnership.

Referring to his discussions with Chief Minister Vijay, he said his message was clear: The US wanted to take the relationship to the "next level". He added that the US Embassy and Consulate network across India remained "open for business" and ready to work with partners across sectors.

The US Consul General in Chennai, Mariana L Neisuler, echoed the sentiment, describing Tamil Nadu as far more than a regional success story.

She said the state had emerged as a major centre for innovation, manufacturing and talent, playing a critical role in strengthening economic and technological links between India and the US.

