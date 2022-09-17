US-Based Company Holds Product Photoshoot At Taj Mahal, Then Apologises

Any commercial activity is prohibited on the Taj Mahal premises, says Supreme Court

A US-based hearing aid company has tendered an apology for carrying out a product photoshoot on the Taj Mahal premises, a senior Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said on Friday.

He said the company has informed that the photographs would not be put to commercial use.

According to Supreme Court guidelines, any kind of commercial activity is prohibited on the Taj Mahal premises.

"The incident happened on Thursday and a probe was ordered. But executives of the company have tendered an apology, and claimed that they were unaware about the rules and that there shall be no commercial use of the photograph," Superintending Archaeologist Raj Kumar Patel said.

