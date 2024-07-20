US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Enjoys Electric Scooter Ride In Kolkata

He enjoyed his electric scooter ride in New Town area near the city

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti on Saturday was seen enjoying the e-scooter ride in Kolkata's New Town area. Mr Garcetti said that transportation sharing systems are a great example of promoting sustainable transit.

In a post on X, he said, "As a former mayor, I love to see what city leaders are doing to improve their communities. I thoroughly enjoyed my e-scooter ride in New Town Kolkata, a planned Green City. Technology-led public transportation sharing systems are a great example of promoting sustainable transit, advancing electric vehicle adoption, and improving health for everyone. Together, we can build a greener and healthier future! #USIndiaFWDforPlanet"

Watch the video here:

As a former mayor, I love to see what city leaders are doing to improve their communities. I thoroughly enjoyed my e-scooter ride in New Town Kolkata, a planned Green City. Technology-led public transportation sharing systems are a great example of promoting sustainable… pic.twitter.com/anAQ1YK9YO — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) July 20, 2024



Highlighting India-US relations and increasing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said that the US's trust in India has resulted in the approval of selling their most exquisite jet engine technology to India, which America has not even sold to some of its closest allies.

The envoy recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US and said that both nations had 173 different projects, adding that if you can get five or ten, it's a big group.

"Last year, when the prime minister visited, we had 173 different projects. You know, some people say when there's a state visit, if you can get five or ten. That's a big group. We had 173, and I could probably list 300 or more from the education partnerships we have, for instance, campuses in both the United States and India that are doing cutting-edge research on cures for diseases, on the moonshot to try to cure cancer," Mr Garcetti said.

Commending the US's trust for India, more than its allies, Mr Garcetti said, "The trust that the United States has for India resulted in the approval of selling our most exquisite jet engine technology, something that we haven't even done with some of our closest allies, and the exercises that we are doing to make sure that our people know each other."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)