US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits Indian Army's Western Command Headquarters

The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective, including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, execution of Operation Sindoor.

Chandigarh:

US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, on Monday visited the Indian Army's Western Command headquarters and held discussions with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front.

"US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia and #USINDOPACOM Commander, Adm Samuel J. Paparo, @sjpaparo visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt Gen #ManojKumarKatiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, Army Commander, #WesternCommand, on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front," the Western Command of the Indian Army said in a post on X.

The Western Command headquarters is located in Chandimandir in Haryana's Panchkula. The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective, including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, execution of Operation Sindoor and the pivotal role being played by the Indian Army in nation-building and strengthening regional stability, the post on X further said.

