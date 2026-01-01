US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits Indian Army's Western Command Headquarters

US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, on Monday visited the Indian Army's Western Command headquarters and held discussions with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front.

#WATCH | US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor and US-INDOPACOM Commander, Adm Samuel J. Paparo, visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front.… pic.twitter.com/4Qo6N3xJcQ — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

"US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia and #USINDOPACOM Commander, Adm Samuel J. Paparo, @sjpaparo visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt Gen #ManojKumarKatiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, Army Commander, #WesternCommand, on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front," the Western Command of the Indian Army said in a post on X.

A great visit with @INDOPACOM Admiral Paparo and @westerncomd_IA Our joint efforts are key to a safe Indo-Pacific. The U.S.-India defense partnership continues to grow stronger. Thank you for the warm welcome Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar. pic.twitter.com/FSKjyWhNSj — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 16, 2026

The Western Command headquarters is located in Chandimandir in Haryana's Panchkula. The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective, including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, execution of Operation Sindoor and the pivotal role being played by the Indian Army in nation-building and strengthening regional stability, the post on X further said.

