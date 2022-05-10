Urdu Teacher In Rajasthan Gets Life Term For Raping 6-Year-Old In Madrassa

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the man.

A POCSO court in Kota on Tuesday sentenced a 43-year-old Urdu teacher to life term in jail till natural death for raping a six-year-old girl at a madrassa in Kotsuwa village of this district last November.

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Abdul Rahim.

Judge Deepak Dubey wrote emotional poetic lines in the conviction order that read 'O Meri Nanhi Masoom Pari Rani, Tum Khush Ho Jao, Tumhe Rulane Wale Dusht Rakshas Ko Hamne Zindagi Ki Akhiri Saans Tak Ke Liye Salakhon Ke Piche Bhej Diya Hai, Ab Tum Is Dharti Par Nidar Ho Kar Apne Sapno Ke Khule Aasmaan Main Pankh Laga Kar Udh Sakti Ho, Tum Sada Hansti Raho, Chahakti Raho, Bas Yahi Prayas Hai Hamara'.

The judge's message for the girl was that the "court has punished the demon who made you cry and now wants you to be always happy and cheerful..." According to public prosecutor Lalit Sharma, the girl had gone to the madrassa on November 13, 2021 to study Urdu. Rahim raped her when she was alone after the class was over and other students had left.

After she narrated her ordeal to her parents, they lodged a complaint against Rahim at Degod police station the next day. The police registered a case against the maulvi for rape under section 376 (3) of IPC and section 5(f)(m)/6 and arrested him the same day.

The police filed a charge sheet on January 6, Mr Sharma said.

Statements of at least 13 witnesses were recorded and 23 documents were produced before court during the trial, he added.

Rahim is himself said to be a father of three daughters and a son.

