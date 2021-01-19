'Upsetting That Some Healthcare Workers Declining Vaccine': Centre

COVID-19 vaccination began in India on Saturday last

Doctors, nurses and others involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic should not hesitate the get themselves vaccinated, the government said today. Top medical experts and members of the government think tank NITI Aayog have requested people eligible for vaccination not to fall for rumours on safety, and that minor adverse effects are common and should not deter people from inoculation.

"A lot of efforts have gone into making the vaccines. If our healthcare workers, especially doctors and nurses are declining it (vaccination), then it's very upsetting. We never know what form this pandemic could take, how big it could get, so please get vaccinated," NITI Aayog member on health Dr VK Paul told reporters today, the fourth day since COVId-19 vaccination began in India.

"The concerns about adverse effects and serious problems seem to be unfounded and insignificant. These two vaccines are safe," Dr Paul said, referring to the Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

"If there is an adverse effect, there are all preparations in place. But let me assure you that adverse events are not even taking place to a significant scale. The hesitancy about adverse effects among healthcare workers needs to end. I request them to get vaccinated and please be a role model, motivate others. This vaccine hesitancy needs to end," Dr Paul said.