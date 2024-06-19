Upset Over Sister's Inter-Caste Marriage, Haryana Teen Kills Her: Police

The accused went to his sister's house and opened fire, police said (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody for allegedly killing his sister over an inter-caste marriage in Haryana's Kaithal on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at the victim Komal Rani's in-law's house.

The woman's father-in-law told the reporters that ever since Komal Rani and his son Anil Kumar got married in February, they have been receiving threats from her family.

According to police, the accused was angry that Rani had married a man from the Scheduled Caste community.

The accused went to his sister's house and opened fire, killing Rani on the spot, police said.

Rani's mother-in-law and sister-in-law sustained serious injuries and were hospitalised, they said.

A case was registered against the accused, and provisions under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked, police added.

