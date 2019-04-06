Twitter Swoons Over UPSC Topper As He Thanks Girlfriend For Success

Kanishak Kataria has become something of a celebrity on social media after UPSC results were declared

Since he topped the civil services final exam, IIT alumnus Kanishak Kataria has become something of a celebrity on social media. The 26-year-old's latest message is now winning over the internet in which he thanks his girlfriend along with his family for his remarkable success in one of the toughest competitive exams in the country.

Kanishak Kataria said he was both surprised and overjoyed after the results were declared. “I never expected to get the first rank. I thank my parents, sister and my girlfriend for the help and moral support. People will expect me to be a good administrator and that's exactly my intention," he said.

Along with his remarkable success, people on Twitter are also celebrating the fact the he publicly thanked his girlfriend. “How cute!”, one Twitter user wrote. “I absolutely love that he said girlfriend. So many years of subtle conditioning shattered in a small little statement,” another user wrote.

I absolutely love that he said girlfriend.

So many years of subtle conditioning shattered in a small little statement.

'Achhe bache yeh sab nahi karte' et. all. https://t.co/o3eNKV0b4r - Life-given Liz lemons (@GuptRogue) April 5, 2019

A B-Tech student at IIT Bombay, Kanishak Kataria topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2018 exam. Conducted in June last year, nearly 5 lakh aspirants sat for the test out of which only 759 have managed to get recommendations for lucrative government jobs in the IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IPS (Indian Police Service), IFS (Indian Foreign Service) and more.

Ashok Gehlot, chief minister of Rajasthan – the state where Kanishak Kataria hails from, also congratulated him. "Heartiest congratulations to Rajasthan's Kanishak Kataria who has topped the UPSC civil services examination and Akshat Jain who has secured second position. It's a great achievement and a chance to give your best to society," Mr Gehlot said in the tweet.

Kanishak Kataria has earlier worked with a multinational company in South Korea and Bengaluru but resigned in 2017 to prepare for civil services, news agency PTI reported.

He said he attended coaching classes in Delhi, studied 8 to 10 hours every day which went up to 14 to 15 hours in the last two months before the examination.

"I worked in private sector. I also got a chance to work with a company in the US. I realised that I was just making money and not working for my country. So I made a decision to prepare for civil services," Kanishak Kataria said.

(With inputs from PTI)

