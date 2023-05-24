"It's Okay To Fail": Uma Harathi Who Topped Civil Services On 5th Attempt

Uma Harathi is among the women who secured the top four positions in UPSC exams. (File)

It took Uma Harathi N, an engineering graduate from Telangana, five attempts to clear the civil services exam. Ranked third in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination 2022, she shared an important message today for the young aspirants: "It's okay to fail. I failed so many times. Just be proud of yourself."

Uma, an IIT-Hyderabad graduate, is among the women who secured the top four positions - along with Ishita Kishore (AIR 1), Garima Lohia (AIR 2), and Smriti Mishra (AIR 4), all graduates of the Delhi University.

"This was my fifth attempt. This has been a long process and it was not easy. But it was a great journey. I learnt from my mistakes and discovered myself," she told NDTV, crediting her family and friends for her success.

The 28-year-old said it was her father who motivated her towards civil services. "He kept telling me what a great platform it is - both as a career and a platform where I can do something meaningful," said Uma, who holds a BTech degree in civil engineering.

She said there's no single formula for success and that perseverance is the key to achieve something.

"Own up the process, understand the exam. Own up the strategy, your failures, setbacks, and highs and lows. Just own up everything, and that way, even if you don't clear the exam, you'd be ready to face the world," she said.

She further said that students must read only as much is needed.

"Do not read too much. Just read as much is needed and practise a lot. This is a competitive exam and practice makes or breaks everything. So, practise a lot, have your own strategy," added the Narayanpet resident.

Earlier in the day, topper Ishita Kishore too shared her formula for success.

"Be sincere if you've taken such a big decision that you want to clear the UPSC. Without sincerity and discipline, you can't crack UPSC no matter how intelligent you are. You have to put in the hours, and you have to put in the work," the Economic graduate said while speaking to news agency ANI.

As many as 933 candidates including 613 men and 320 women have cleared the exam, the Commission said today. In the top 25, there are 14 women and 11 men.

The UPSC examination is conducted every year in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and other services.