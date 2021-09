UPSC exam: Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain ranked second and third respectively. (Representational)

Shubham Kumar has topped the prestigious civil services examination 2020, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have got second and third ranks respectively.

A total of 761 candidates -- 545 men and 216 women -- have cleared the examination.

