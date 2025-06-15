UP's Dussehri Mango Goes Global, First Export Consignment Airlifted To Dubai

Uttar Pradesh's push towards boosting farm exports has achieved a key breakthrough, with 1,200 kg of Dussehri mangoes (400 boxes, each weighing 3 kg) airlifted to Dubai, an official statement said on Sunday.

Dispatched from Lucknow's Mango Pack House to Dubai-based importer Vergro Trading LLC, the USD-2,992 consignment signals a new global opportunity for the state's mango growers, it said.

The consignment was flagged off by Dinesh Pratap Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture, Agricultural Marketing, and Agricultural Foreign Trade.

Under the Indo-German AMD Project, three Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) from the Lucknow region were trained and empowered for agricultural export.

Among them, Irada Farmers Producer Company Limited and Malihabad Farmer Producer Company Limited have secured direct export orders for Dussehri mangoes from Dubai.

For the first time both the FPOs are independently exporting mangoes, making it a historic milestone for the state's mango growers.

"Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, mango exports from Uttar Pradesh are steadily rising. Our goal is to help mango farmers from the state establish a strong presence in the global market. The government is extending all necessary support in terms of production, packaging, and meeting international export standards," said Singh.

