UP's Budget 2023-24 Accords Top Priority To Women's Welfare

In the budget, the UP government has allocated funds specifically for girls.

The Yogi Adityanath government has focused on women's welfare in its budget for the financial year 2023-24 to ensure all-round empowerment and uplift of women.

In the budget, the UP government has allocated funds specifically for girls. Provision of over four thousand crore rupees has been made by the Yogi government for destitute widows. In the budget, a provision of Rs 1050 crore is proposed for the financial year 2023-24 under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana. At the same time, a provision of Rs 600 crore has been made for the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme.

Rs 4032 crore is provided for the maintenance of destitute widows.

In the Yogi government's budget, a provision of Rs 150 crore has been proposed for the marriage grant scheme for the daughters of poor people belonging to other backward classes. Similarly, an arrangement of Rs 63 crore has been made in the financial year 2023-24 for the Mahila Samarthya Yojana while a provision of Rs 4032 crore has been allocated for maintenance and nutrition grants for destitute widows.

The Yogi government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 56 crore in the financial year 2023-2024 for financial and medical assistance to women and girls who are victims of heinous violence under the Uttar Pradesh Rani Laxmibai Mahila and Bal Samman Kosh Yojana.

Similarly, the plan of distribution of supplementary nutritious food to the children of the age group of six months to six years, pregnant women and lactating mothers in the form of "take home ration" through the nutritious food production units established by the Uttar Pradesh Rural Livelihood Mission and NAFED has been implemented. Rs 291 crore has been allocated in the budget for this.

The government has made a provision of Rs 25 crore in this budget for health insurance for Anganwadi workers under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Apart from this, with the aim of reducing malnutrition of children up to six years and reducing the level of anemia in pregnant and lactating women, a national nutrition campaign will be conducted. An allocation of Rs 455 crore 52 lakh has been made for this.

At the same time, the Atal Residential School is being constructed for the education of the children of the construction workers. The operation of these schools will start from the session 2023-2024. A provision of Rs 63 crore for the remaining construction and about Rs 50 crore for the purchase of equipment etc. has been made.

Similarly, in the case of institutional delivery of registered women labourers under the "Maternity, Child and Child Support Scheme", the Yogi government gave an amount equivalent to three months' minimum wage and a medical bonus of Rs 1,000 and Rs 6,000 in a lump sum to the wives of registered male workers.

