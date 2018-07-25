Uproar In Bihar Assembly Over Shelter Home Rapes

The NGO running the home has been blacklisted and the girls shifted to homes in neighbouring districts.

The Bihar Assembly was today adjourned till lunch amid pandemonium for the second consecutive day over the alleged rape of girls at a state-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur.

Congress MLA Vijay Shankar Dubey raised the issue during the Question Hour and demanded a CBI probe.

Opposition MLAs, including those from the RJD and the Congress, trooped into the Well of the House and raised slogans against the Nitish Kumar government's refusal to hand over the matter to the CBI.

Some of the agitated MLAs also started banging the tables of the Assembly reporters.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary took strong exception to it and warned the legislators that such unruly behaviour could lead to stern action.

As the slogan shouting continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till lunch.

A delegation of the opposition parties, comprising RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Congress Legislature Party leader Sadanand Singh and Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, left for Muzaffarpur to take stock of the investigation into the case so far.

Bihar Director General of Police KS Dwivedi had yesterday said he was satisfied with the progress of police investigation into the case and that there was no need for a CBI probe.

He said medical examination of 29 of the 42 inmates had confirmed that they were sexually exploited.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had on Tuesday, told the House that the government was trying to neither shield nor implicate anyone.

"The matter had come to light not because of you (opposition), but because of a social audit conducted by the government itself," he said