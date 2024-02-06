UPI Services Affected After Few Banks Face 'Technical' Issues

The UPI outage was reported between 6 pm and 9 pm

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services were affected on Tuesday after some banks faced "internal technical issues", the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said.

Regret inconvenience on UPI connectivity as few of the banks are having some internal technical issues. NPCI systems are working fine and we are working with these banks to ensure quick resolution. — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) February 6, 2024

According to some media reports, the UPI users of the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and a few other banks reported server issues.

Social media users took to their accounts and said they were facing issues while trying to make UPI payments through apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM, etc.

Hlo state bank of india

Please can you check the upi services are not working.@TheOfficialSBI — Vijay Upadhyay (@IamVJupadhyay) February 6, 2024

SBI UPI server down? Transactions are getting failed. @TheOfficialSBI — Kisi Ki Jaan (@jaan_jabba) February 6, 2024

The outage was reported between 6 pm and 9 pm.

UPI Recorded Over 12 Billion Transactions In January

In January 2024, the UPI had recorded over 12.2 billion transactions.



Developed in 2016, the UPI, which currently has over 380 million users, is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application and merges several banking features.