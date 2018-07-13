Upendra Rai Case: CBI Arrests Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Official

Upendra Rai was arrested by the CBI on May 3. (Representational)

The CBI has arrested Assistant Director of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Rahul Rathore and CMD of Air One Aviation Alok Sharma for allegedly facilitating the issuance of airport access pass to journalist Upendra Rai in alleged violation of norms, officials said on Thursday.

Both were taken into custody late on Wednesday night in connection with the case registered in May this year against Rai and Chief Security Officer of the company Prasun Roy, they said.

It is alleged that Sharma and Rathore were part of conspiracy to cheat the BCAS and the Delhi International Airport (DIAL) and had fraudulently arranged a temporary and later a permanent Aerodrome Entry Pass (AEP) for Rai.

By getting the right to access all airports in the country, Rai jeopardised national security, the agency had said after filing of a police complaint in May this year.

The CBI has alleged that Rai in connivance with Roy submitted an application falsely showing himself as the director of quality control of the company to get the AEP.

The company allegedly sponsored the name of Rai and forwarded the application to the BCAS, which "as a party to the criminal conspiracy" issued a permanent AEP in favour of Rai.

The AEP authorised him to access airports in violation of the laid down Air Operator Certification Guidelines and Civil Aviation Requirements, the CBI had said.

It said Rai was not technically qualified and his name was not approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the post of the director general of quality control of Air One.

Rai was arrested by the CBI on May 3 for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions and getting an airport access pass made by the BCAS by furnishing false information.