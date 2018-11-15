Upendra Kushwaha Drags BJP, In His Fight Against JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar

Upenmdra Kushwaha is "unhappy" with Amit Shah's proposal that his party contest few seats in 2019

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, who has been targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, today dragged ally BJP into his campaign against the JD(U) chief, amid signs that he was drifting away from the ruling NDA due to unhappiness over seat sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr Kushwaha raked up his allegation that Mr Kumar had "insulted" him by using the word "neech, a charge denied by the JD(U), and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "wrong" in his attack on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her "neech rajnitii" (lowly politics) jibe against the saffron party.

He stated this in a series of tweets today in response to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi's defence of the chief minister, who on November 12 tweeted that Mr Kumar had never used the word "neech" (lowly) but some people are trying to become "martyrs".

Hitting back, the RLSP leader asked if, according to Sushil Modi, the prime minister was wrong in his interpretation of Ms Vadra's remarks.

During 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, Ms Vadra had used the term "neech rajniti" to attack the BJP.

Narendra Modi had invoked his backward caste origins to accuse her of targeting his background.

"Sushil Kumar Modi should also then said that Nitish Kumar was right and Narendra Modi was wrong in the war of words between the two leaders over the 'DNA issue' during the 2015 assembly polls in the state," Mr Kushwaha said.

In 2015, Nitish Kumar had built a campaign against the prime minister over his DNA barb at him, asking his partymen to collect samples of hair and nail to be sent to Delhi for verifying the DNA.

Mr Kushwaha, who is said to be unhappy with BJP president Amit Shah's proposal that his party contest fewer number of seats in 2019 than it did in 2014, also said that he will be discussing the seat sharing issue with Mr Shah.

The RLSP had fought three seats in 2014 and won all.

"I am leaving Patna for Delhi. I will try to talk on the seat sharing arrangement in my meeting with BJP President Amit Shah," he tweeted.

With the BJP going all out to keep the Bihar chief minister in good humour, political watchers believe it has not gone down well with Mr Kushwaha.