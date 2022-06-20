Updates: Rescue Operations On After Himachal Cable Car Stuck Mid-Air

New Delhi:
Four people are stranded mid-air in a cable car at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. Rescuers are trying to bring them to safety one by one, a state disaster management official said today. Seven of them were rescued within a couple of hours, Parwanoo Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranav Chauhan said. He said three women and a man have been rescued while efforts are underway to rescue the other people.
Here are the updates of the Himachal cable car incident:
A rescue trolley has been deployed to get the passengers out.
