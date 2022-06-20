Updates: Rescue Operations On After Himachal Cable Car Stuck Mid-Air

Himachal cable car incident: Seven people have been rescued so far

Updates: Rescue Operations On After Himachal Cable Car Stuck Mid-Air

Himachal cable car incident: 7 people have been rescued, 6 more to go

New Delhi:

Four people are stranded mid-air in a cable car at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. Rescuers are trying to bring them to safety one by one, a state disaster management official said today. Seven of them were rescued within a couple of hours, Parwanoo Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranav Chauhan said. He said three women and a man have been rescued while efforts are underway to rescue the other people.

Here are the updates of the Himachal cable car incident:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Jun 20, 2022 16:40 (IST)
7 People Rescued, 4 Still Stuck Mid-Air In Cable Car

Seven people have been rescued within three hours and counting after cable car got stuck mid-air in Himachal Pradesh's Parwanoo.

A rescue trolley has been deployed to get the passengers out. 
.