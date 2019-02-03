Updates: Rescue Operations On After 9 Coaches Of Seemanchal Express Derail In Bihar

Seemanchal Express: Six people died in the train accident, officials said

At least six people have died and 14 others were injured after nine coaches of Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed today in Bihar's Vaishali at 3.52 AM. Several people are reported to be injured. The office of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that rescue and relief operations are on after derailment the nine coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar.

Rescue operations are underway and helpline numbers have been issued, the Railway Ministry said. "Rescue and relief operations are on for derailment of 9 coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar," Piyush Goyal's office tweeted.

Among the nine coaches that derailed, three are sleeper coaches - S8, S9, S10, one general coach, one AC coach B3, said East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar. A team of doctors has been sent from nearby towns of Sonpur and Barauni to the site of accident.

Here are the updates on the train accident: