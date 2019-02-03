Updates: Rescue Operations On After 9 Coaches Of Seemanchal Express Derail In Bihar

The office of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that rescue and relief operations are on after derailment the nine coaches of Seemanchal Express

All India | Posted by | Updated: February 03, 2019 07:33 IST
Seemanchal Express: Six people died in the train accident, officials said

Patna: 

At least six people have died and 14 others were injured after nine coaches of Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed today in Bihar's Vaishali at 3.52 AM. Several people are reported to be injured. The office of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that rescue and relief operations are on after derailment the nine coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar.

Rescue operations are underway and helpline numbers have been issued, the Railway Ministry said. "Rescue and relief operations are on for derailment of 9 coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar," Piyush Goyal's office tweeted.

Among the nine coaches that derailed, three are sleeper coaches - S8, S9, S10, one general coach, one AC coach B3, said East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar. A team of doctors has been sent from nearby towns of Sonpur and Barauni to the site of accident.

Here are the updates on the train accident:


Feb 03, 2019
07:33 (IST)
14 passengers have been injured in the train derailment, officials said.
Feb 03, 2019
07:23 (IST)
All passenger trains on the route have been cancelled.
Feb 03, 2019
07:20 (IST)
Nine coaches of Seemanchal Express derailed near Sahadai Buzurg at around 3:52 am.
Feb 03, 2019
07:01 (IST)
People climb out of an overturned coach of the Seemanchal Express in Bihar.

Feb 03, 2019
06:56 (IST)
One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches -S8, S9, S10 and four more coaches have derailed, said East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar.
Feb 03, 2019
06:56 (IST)
