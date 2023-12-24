UP Woman's Instagram Account Hacked, Obscene Photos Posted Before Wedding: Police

The matter is being probed, the police said (Representational)

A woman's Instagram account was allegedly hacked and morphed photos were posted from it before her wedding, the police said.

A 28-year-old man living near the Khamaria police outpost on December 20 met the Superintendent of Police (SP) and lodged a complaint that edited obscene photos of the woman with whom he was going to get married were posted on social media, Station House Officer of Aurai police station Madanlal said.

In the complaint, it was also mentioned that a message was posted on her Instagram account stating that the video can be viewed by sending Rs 500 to a particular account.

The complainant alleged that it was done deliberately to malign his would-be wife and harass her, the Station House Officer said. A case was registered against an unknown person under the IT Act, and the matter is being probed, he added.

