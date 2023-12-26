UP Woman Accused In-Laws Of Husband's Murder. Why Cops Arrested Her

The couple have now been arrested for filing a false case

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda faked her husband's death and accused his father and brothers of murder as part of a plan to take over the family property, police have said. Police have located the husband and the couple has been arrested after their plan backfired.

According to police, the woman Gudiya filed a police complaint about six months back, accusing her father-in-law Nanke and brothers-in-law Arjun, Shyam and Agyaram of murdering her husband Ramkaran and disposing off the body. Following a court order dated June 5, charges were brought against the four accused and they were taken into custody. Police then launched a detailed probe into the matter.

The investigation led to a shocking find. According to Gonda police chief Vineet Jaiswal, police found that Ramkaran was alive and that the murder case was a plan by him and Gudiya to send their relatives to prison and get hold of the family property. Police tracked him down to Gujarat and got him back. Ramkaran has told police that he had been working as a labourer in the western state.

The senior police officer said they submitted a report in court, informing about the couple's plan and how they filed a false case and misled police. The couple are now in police custody.

"When the couple was questioned, they said there was a dispute between Ram Karan and his brothers over the family property. They had hatched this plan to send the others to jail so that the property comes under their control. But police managed to bust it," the officer said.