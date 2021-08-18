UP Woman, Set On Fire By Parents Of Man Who Allegedly Molested Her, Dies: Report

The woman, in her statement, said she had registered a case against her neighbour for molesting her

A 30-year-old woman, who was allegedly set on fire by the parents of a man charged in a molestation case lodged by her, died during treatment in a hospital, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, who was set on fire on Sunday in UP's Mahoba district died in Jhansi medical college on Monday, Station House Officer (SHO) Kulpahad Mahendra Pratap Singh said.

"Enraged over the registration of the molestation case against their son, the parents of the accused poured kerosene over the woman and set her on fire," the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

The woman, in her statement to a magistrate on Sunday, said that she had registered a case against her neighbour for beating and molesting her. The accused was later taken into custody.

"Angry over the registration of the case, parents of the accused poured kerosene over her and set her on fire," she said in her statement.

The accused and his mother were arrested and sent to jail on Monday, the police officer said, adding that his father is missing and a search is on to find and arrest him.



