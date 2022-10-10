UP Woman Falls From 10th Floor, Dies; All Angles Being Probed: Cops

The woman had some heated argument with her husband on Monday morning. (Representational)

A 54-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the 10th floor of a building in the Indira Puram area on Monday, police said.

The dead has been identified as Tapusi Sadhu, wife of Sahwal Sadhu, general manager of Steel Authority India Limited branch of Laxmi Nagar, Delhi.

Upon getting information, the Indira Puram police reached the spot with forensic science experts and collected fingerprint samples and other evidence, SHO Devpal Singh Pundeer said.

The woman, who lived on the first floor of Jaipuria Greens Society, had some heated argument with her husband on Monday morning and it is said that in a fit of anger, she reached the 10th floor of the building and jumped from it, he said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem. Police are probing the case from different angles, the SHO added.

