UP Woman, Daughter Die After Consuming Insecticide Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Loan

A woman and her 22-year-old daughter allegedly committed suicide by consuming insecticide here on Sunday, police said.

The woman's 18-year-old son, who also consumed insecticide, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Suman Tiwari (42) and her daughter Komal, residents of Arai village, consumed sulphas (insecticide) tablets at their home this morning, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tejveer Singh said.

Their family members rushed them to a hospital in Prayagraj district but the mother-daughter duo succumbed there, he said.

According to the police, Suman's husband Sunil Tiwari is mentally-challenged. The family has no source of income and they had also taken a loan of Rs 2.50 lakh from several people.

People often used to come to their home to recover the loan, which was being paid by Sunil's elder son Yuvraj but eventually he was not able to repay the money. So, people started pressuring the family, they said.

There was also some property dispute going on in the family due to which an argument broke out between Suman, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

At around 10 am on Sunday, she consumed insecticide and also gave it to her daughter and son Golu, who has been hospitalised, police said.

The bodies have been brought back to their village and the police are looking into the matter, the ASP said.

Later, based on a complaint lodged by Suman's brother Ashok Kumar, a case was registered late in the evening against her mother-in-law Maharaji Devi and her sister-in-law Saroj Devi under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC, police said.

