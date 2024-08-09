UP Woman Bludgeons Husband By Smashing Brick On Head: Police

The woman told police her husband would beat her every day (Representational)

A 42-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband by smashing a brick on his head, a video that surfaced later showed her plucking flesh from his body.

The video clip shows the woman sitting on her dead husband's chest, grabbing flesh out of his skull, and placing it beside the corpse as two policemen do little to stop her.

The macabre scene plays out at the doorstep of her home as people pass by. Two schoolgirls on a bicycle stopped to watch.

The incident in Hathauda village in Roja police station limits took place on Thursday after the couple quarrelled over buying mutton, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said, "Satpal (45) had an argument with his wife Gayatri Devi over some food item being cooked at their house, which escalated when he started beating her with sticks. In retaliation, the wife struck her husband on the head with a brick, leading to his death." According to a police officer, the woman, during questioning, revealed that her husband was extremely cruel and would often lock her in a room and beat her.

On Thursday, her husband demanded Rs 300 to buy meat, and when she refused, he began beating her with a stick. In a fit of rage, she struck him with a brick, crushing his head, the officer said.

"The woman told police her husband would beat her every day, so she killed him in one blow," the official added.

The accused was sent to jail on Friday, the police said, adding that earlier the woman seemed to be mentally unstable but today she was alright.

