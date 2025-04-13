UP Woman Allegedly Pushes Husband During Fight From Roof. She Says He Jumped

A 40-year-old man died after his wife allegedly pushed him from the roof of their house during a fight in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, officials said. The incident took place when the victim, Dilshad, and his wife, Shanno, were engaged in a heated fight after the former came home and asked the woman to serve him food.

Dilshad's family alleged that during the argument, Shanno pushed her off the roof.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, he was declared dead on the spot.

The victim's sister, Saima Bano, said that her sister-in-law did not like her brother.

"We saw that she pushed him. She did not like our brother and often fought with him," she said.

The victim's mother, Qureesha Bano - who lives in the same society as the couple - said they used to fight over Shanno talking to someone for hours since the past two to three years. "They used to fight every day over this. She has even run away from home a couple of times. Even then, my son got her back. She used to beat my son too...Because of her, my son is gone," she said.

Shanno has denied all the allegations, saying her husband jumped from the roof. According to her, Dilshad was an alcoholic.

"He came home drunk yesterday and jumped from the roof. He used to come home drunk every day...My mother-in-law is making false allegations," she said.

The two have been married for eight years.

"If for eight years I have tolerated this and not done anything like this, why would I now?" she said.

Police have taken Shanno into custody after the victim's family filed a complaint against her.

"The man fell off the roof during a fight with his wife. His body has been kept in the mortuary...We have taken his wife into custody, and the investigation is underway," Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh said.

(Inputs from Dinakar Srinivastava)