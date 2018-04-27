UP Woman Allegedly Kicked In Stomach By Husband Over Dowry, Dies The woman's sister said she went to the district magistrate's office to complain about the torture, but no one listened to her

The police said they are investigating how the woman died Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): A woman who was suffering from an illness died after she was allegedly thrashed by her in-laws for not giving them dowry at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. A family member of the woman identified as Saina said she was also allegedly denied treatment by her in-laws.



The woman's sister Rasheeda told news agency ANI that she went to the district magistrate's office to complain about the torture, but no one listened to her.



Saina was the youngest among five sisters. She was married off by her father, who had to sell their house to fund the wedding.



"She wasn't keeping well and asked them for treatment. Her husband beat her up. She went to DM's office but no one listened to her," Rasheeda said.



Saina was sent back by her in-laws to live with her sisters until she recovered on her own. Her sisters said they treated her well and dropped her back to her in-laws after a few days and she showed signs of full recovery. However, they alleged Saina was punched and kicked on the stomach by her husband after she fell sick again. "She had vomited blood," Rasheeda said.



A doctor who treated Saina said the police brought her to the district hospital. "She had internal injuries," the doctor said.



Before she died, Saina was seen outside the district magistrate's office trying to file a complaint with the officials there. "My husband said I am always sick and haven't got dowry from my home," she reportedly said outside the office before she was taken to the hospital.



Her sister said they waited outside the district magistrate's office for three hours, but the official did not come out.



Dr Ramavatar, who treated Saina at the district hospital, said he did not see any signs of injuries on the woman's body when she was brought to the hospital. "I thoroughly examined her. She died during treatment. The cause of death is under investigation. It is possible she may have died due to internal injuries," the doctor said. The police said they are investigating how she died.



With inputs from ANI



