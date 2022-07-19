UP Woman Accuses Man Of Hiding Religion, Living With Her For Months: Police

A legal action would be initiated against him, police said. (Representational)

A woman has accused a man of having sex with her for months without marrying her and hiding the fact that he was Muslim, police here said on Monday.

The complainant, Pinky, and her three-year-old son, were abandoned by her husband some time ago, police said.

Pinky in her complaint told police that she had started living with a man named Guddu around 10 months ago, during which period he without telling her even had her son circumcised.

She said that Guddu took her to Bareilly where she lived with him for 6-7 months not knowing all this while that he was Muslim.

"After few days there, he took me to his parental house where I came to know that he is Muslim and his name is Rahmat Hasan. When I confronted him, he and his family members thrashed me several times. He established physical relations with me during my stay and also circumcised my son," Pinky said in her complaint, according to police.

She said that on July 10 she somehow managed to escape from his house and returned to Ghaziabad, even then Hasan is not ready to leave her, said police.

CO City (second) Alok Dubey said the man had never married pinky and cheated her with falsehood.

A legal action would be initiated against him, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)