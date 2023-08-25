UP Teacher Tells Children To Slap Muslim Boy, Cops Say Education Department Will Act

A teacher was seen on camera telling schoolchildren to slap a boy in a UP school (Representational)

A teacher was seen on camera telling schoolchildren to slap a boy at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, sparking massive outrage over her action.

The police said they have seen the viral video and will ask the Education Department to take action against the teacher. The boy is a Muslim. The police said they are investigating whether the teacher's action was communal in nature. In the video, the teacher used communal words, which the police have also confirmed.

"We have taken cognisance of a viral video where a woman teacher is getting some school students to hit a classmate for not learning Mathematics tables. We have also spoken to the school principal about the objectionable comment in the video," Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said in a video statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"The teacher said the mothers of Muslim children who do not pay attention to studies of their wards are responsible for their academic decline. We have informed the basic education officer and action will be taken against the teacher," the police officer said in the statement.

The child rights body said it has also ordered for action to be taken action the teacher.

The boy's father told reporters that he will not press charges against the school as they have come to a compromise with the school authorities.

He said he has decided, however, not to send his child to this school anymore. The school has returned the fee, the boy's father said, adding he does not want to pursue the matter anymore.

Muzaffarnagar school video is a painful warning of how deep rooted religious divides can trigger violence against the marginalised, minority communities. Our MLAs from Muzzafarnagar will ensure that UP Police files a case suomoto & the child's education is not disrupted! — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) August 25, 2023

"Muzaffarnagar school video is a painful warning of how deep-rooted religious divides can trigger violence against the marginalised, minority communities. Our MLAs from Muzaffarnagar will ensure that UP Police file a case suo moto and the child's education is not disrupted," Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Singh posted on X, formerly Twitter.