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UP Priest Jailed For Luring Girls Inside Temple, Selling Their Videos Abroad

Investigation revealed that the priest would lure girls visiting the temple into a room on the pretext of offering them 'prasad'. Once they were inside the room, he would engage in obscene acts with them and record videos.

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UP Priest Jailed For Luring Girls Inside Temple, Selling Their Videos Abroad
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.43 lakh on the convict.
Mathura:

A court here has sentenced a priest to life imprisonment for recording obscene videos of adolescent girls who visited the temple where he worked and selling them to foreigners, a government lawyer said on Sunday.

In the judgment announced on Friday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Mathura Brijesh Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 1.43 lakh on the convict, Shyam Bihari, Assistant Advocate Rampal Singh said.

Based on information received from Interpol, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on June 17, 2025. Subsequently, the agency arrested the priest from a temple in a village under the Jaint police station area here, Singh said.

The CBI investigation revealed that the priest would lure girls visiting the temple into a room on the pretext of offering them 'prasad'. Once they were inside the room, he would engage in obscene acts with them and record videos of these, according to the prosecution.

Singh said the priest would then sell these videos online to individuals living abroad. This is how the matter came to the attention of Interpol, which subsequently alerted the government of India.

The CBI completed its investigation within a month and filed a chargesheet in court on August 18, 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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Priest Life Imprisonment, Adolescent Girls Exploitation, Temple Crime
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