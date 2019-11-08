UP Police Using Surveillance Drones In Ayodhya Ahead Of Top Court Verdict

The top court has concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya case and reserved its verdict

With the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case expected any day now, Uttar Pradesh is conducting surveillance with drones in the district.

"We have deployed drones in Nayaghat, Nageswarnath, Ram ki Paidi, Hanumankupa road and some areas of Ayodhya. We get a real-time assessment with drone surveillance. We also can track people with this. Drones are good for the security purpose," Ayodhya Circle Officer, Arvind Chaurasia told ANI.

In order to maintain the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during and after the pronouncement of judgement on the Ayodhya case, the Centre has given Uttar Pradesh almost 4000 extra Paramilitary personnel.

The central government is aware that even the smallest of security-related incidents could spark reactions in other states hence there is close coordination between top security departments of both the centre and UP. Strict instructions have been given right down to the police station level that no breach of government directives on security must be tolerated.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case and reserved its verdict.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgement in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case before November 17 when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

