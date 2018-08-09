UP Police Officer's Flower Shower For Kanwar Pilgrims Sparks Outrage

While the police called flower shower on Kanwar pilgrims a "soft" PR activity, social media users are not pleased.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: August 09, 2018 10:00 IST
UP police showered rose petals from a chopper to greet the pilgrims.

Meerut: 

An Uttar Pradesh police officer, on an aerial survey, arranged for a 'rosy welcome' to Kanwar pilgrims on Wednesday. A video that has surfaced online shows Meerut's senior police officer Prashant Kumar, accompanied by Commissioner Chandra Prakash Tripathi, showering rose petals from a chopper to greet the pilgrims.

While the police called it a "soft" PR activity, social media users are not pleased. They termed it "wastage of the taxpayers' money." Users felt that the aerial surveillance ride, meant for better crowd management, is being "misused". "Frustrating to watch this nonsense", "who is paying for this joy ride", "misuse of power", were some of the comments on the video.

Watch video here:

The video comes a day after saffron-robed Kanwar pilgrims  wrecked and toppled a car in Delhi's Moti Nagar area, which had reportedly brushed past them. Around a dozen kanwarias were seen in the video smashing the windows of the car with sticks and then tipping it over as policemen and spectators watch without stopping them. The video drew massive criticism on social media with users questioning the law and order situation in the country.

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage by the Shiva devotees who walk from their homes to Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch a pot filled with Ganga water during Shravan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar (July 23-Aug 22). The Ganga water is used as an offering to their local Shiva shrines on Amavasya or the New Moon day or Shivaratri day. Each year, heavy security measures are taken by the government and the police. The traffic on Delhi-Haridwar national highway is also diverted.

