UP Police Officer's Flower Shower For Kanwar Pilgrims Sparks Outrage

UP police showered rose petals from a chopper to greet the pilgrims.

An Uttar Pradesh police officer, on an aerial survey, arranged for a 'rosy welcome' to Kanwar pilgrims on Wednesday. A video that has surfaced online shows Meerut's senior police officer Prashant Kumar, accompanied by Commissioner Chandra Prakash Tripathi, showering rose petals from a chopper to greet the pilgrims.

While the police called it a "soft" PR activity, social media users are not pleased. They termed it "wastage of the taxpayers' money." Users felt that the aerial surveillance ride, meant for better crowd management, is being "misused". "Frustrating to watch this nonsense", "who is paying for this joy ride", "misuse of power", were some of the comments on the video.

#WATCH Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police (Meerut Zone) Prashant Kumar showered rose petals on Kanwariyas from a helicopter yesterday pic.twitter.com/SvHH64DGxr - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2018

The video comes a day after saffron-robed Kanwar pilgrims wrecked and toppled a car in Delhi's Moti Nagar area, which had reportedly brushed past them. Around a dozen kanwarias were seen in the video smashing the windows of the car with sticks and then tipping it over as policemen and spectators watch without stopping them. The video drew massive criticism on social media with users questioning the law and order situation in the country.

#WATCH: A group of 'kanwariyas' vandalise a car in Delhi's Moti Nagar after it brushed past them while driving. The people in the car got off safely. No injuries were reported. Police says no formal complaint has been filed by the victims (07.08.2018) pic.twitter.com/rKc6VJMZnh - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage by the Shiva devotees who walk from their homes to Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch a pot filled with Ganga water during Shravan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar (July 23-Aug 22). The Ganga water is used as an offering to their local Shiva shrines on Amavasya or the New Moon day or Shivaratri day. Each year, heavy security measures are taken by the government and the police. The traffic on Delhi-Haridwar national highway is also diverted.