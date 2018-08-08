Watch: Kanwar Pilgrims Smash, Topple Car That Brushed Them In Delhi

Around a dozen Kanwarias are seen in the video smashing the windows of the car with sticks and then tipping it over as policemen and spectators watch without stopping them.

Delhi | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: August 08, 2018 10:13 IST
The car had allegedly brushed past the Kanwar pilgrims in Moti Nagar area which led to the attack.

New Delhi: 

Saffron-robed Kanwar pilgrims are seen wrecking a car and toppling it on a busy street in Delhi in a video taken on Wednesday and shared online. Around a dozen Kanwarias are seen in the video smashing the windows of the car with sticks and then tipping it over as policemen and spectators watch without stopping them. The car had allegedly brushed past them on a road in Moti Nagar, which led to the attack, reports news agency ANI.

The passengers rushed out to safety as their car came under attack. The police said that no complaint has been filed till now.

Watch the video here:

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage by the Shiva devotees who walk from their homes to Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch a pot filled with Ganga water during Shravan, the fourth month of the Hindu calendar (July 23-Aug 22). The Ganga water is used as an offering to their local Shiva shrines on Maha Shivratri day.

Various camps and rest stops are set up for the devotees on the roadside, which disrupts traffic as only a part of the road is left for cars, buses and trucks. Despite traffic, the pilgrims are often seen walking in large groups on the road balancing the pots on their shoulders.

The devotees travel from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Each year, heavy security measures are taken by the government and the police. The traffic on Delhi-Haridwar national highway is also diverted.

(With Inputs From ANI)

KANWAR YATRADelhiMoti Nagar

