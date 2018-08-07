These Modern-Day 'Shravan Kumars' Carry Their Parents To Kanwar Yatra

The four brothers carried their parents from Haridwar to Mansa Devi for pilgrimage.

Whenever one talks about an ideal son, the name of Shravan Kumar, a historical character in the epic Ramayana, shines through. Just like Shravan Kumar, who took his old parents on a pilgrimage by carrying them on a basket tied to a bamboo pole on his shoulder, four brothers from Haryana have followed his foot-steps.

The four brothers, or the modern-day 'Shravan Kumars', have carried their parents from Haridwar to Mansa Devi for the ongoing kanwar yatra - an annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees. This, they say, is their way of expressing love and gratitude towards their parents.

"We have seen in our neighborhood that parents are treated badly, shunted out from the house and abused. We only want to send a message to the youngsters that they must respect their parents," said Mahendar, one of the sons.

The father said that he was proud of his sons for taking this step and setting an example for others.

"We do not have problems like Shravan Kumar's parents had, but we only wish to send a positive message in the society," said the father.

The brothers, who had taken their parents on a pilgrimage last year as well, say that they can see "positive changes".

"Last year when we came, it was just us who were carrying their parents for kanwar yatra, but this year, we saw 4-5 such families together. Change is coming slowly and we can see it," said Mahendar.

Their mother was also overjoyed and said she felt lucky to have such sons. "I only pray that every parent gets such loving sons who serve them selflessly," said the mother.



(With Inputs From ANI)