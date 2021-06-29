Man Kills Wife, Burns Body After She Objects To Extramarital Affair: UP Police

Rajesh confessed to the crime while in custody of the police, a senior cop said (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed and cremated by her husband in Fatehpur for opposing his extramarital affair, police said on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Jyoti, they said, adding her father, Jagroop, filed a complaint on June 16 at Jafarganj police station after she went missing from her husband's house.

On June 18, the complainant accused his son-in-law, Rajesh, of killing her, Station House Officer (SHO) Rajiv Singh said.

Rajesh confessed to the crime while in custody of the police, the SHO said.

He told police that he killed his wife and burnt the dead body in the forest of Anusuiya Ashram in Chitrakoot.

The remains of the body were recovered from the forest on Monday and sent for medical examination, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)